Afghanistan ‘here to fight’ for World Cup semi-final

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. — AFP File

MUMBAI: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi insisted his side still had plenty of “fight” left in them ahead of a crunch World Cup clash with Australia in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Afghanistan are currently sixth in the standings of the 10-team event and still in semi-final contention. Having enjoyed just one win at their two previous World Cups, Afghanistan have defeated defending champions England, as well as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the 1992 and 1996 title-winners, during a run of four victories in seven group games so far in India.

Few will give Afghanistan a chance against resurgent five-time champions Australia when the teams meet at the Wankhede Stadium. But with Afghanistan pacemen and top-order batsmen, all coming into form, together with their proven spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, the captain insisted there was more to come from the team.

“We are a brave nation and we´ve shown that through cricket also,” Shahidi said on Monday. “In such a short time, we´ve achieved a lot compared to other countries. And right now, we know the whole world is talking about our team´s performance.

“As a team also, we are happy for that. But I think as a captain, it´s not enough for me.” The 29-year-old added: “Tomorrow is one of the important games for us. And we will not relax until we are on the plane back to our country.