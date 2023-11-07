South Africa can ‘turn tables’ after huge India defeat

KOLKATA: South Africa coach Rob Walter insisted they could “turn the tables” if they meet India again in the World Cup despite a colossal 243-run defeat by the unbeaten hosts.
The Proteas are second in the standings of the 10-team event and, like leaders India, were already into the semi-finals before Sunday´s pool game in Kolkata.
But they were, in Walter´s words, “out-skilled” by a “hell of a team”, India star Virat Kohli equalling Sachin Tendulkar´s record of 49 One-day International hundreds with 101 not out in an imposing total of 326-5 on an awkward surface at Eden Gardens.
As if that was not bad enough, South Africa were then dismissed for just 83 by a powerful India attack that only days earlier had skittled out Sri Lanka for an even more meagre 55.
It was South Africa´s second-lowest ODI total and lowest in a World Cup. Lower-order batsman Marco Jansen top-scored with 14 as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 5-33.
South Africa could yet face India, who´ve now won all eight of their pool games so far, again in a semi-final or even the November 19 final in Ahmedabad.
Walter, however, was adamant the Proteas would benefit from this experience rather than be scarred by a colossal defeat. “This game is a funny game and you get taught new lessons every single day and get surprised every single day,” South Africa white-ball coach Walter told reporters.
“So, it wouldn´t surprise me if the tables turned the next time around. “The beauty of it is there may well be another shot for us and we´ve been given an opportunity to learn from that,” he added.
