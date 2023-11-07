Bangladesh beat SL at World Cup after Mathews ‘timed out’ row

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews speaks with Bangladesh's players after his dismissal. — AFP File

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews became the first player to be given “timed out” in the 146-year history of international cricket on Monday in a fiery World Cup clash won by Bangladesh.

Chasing 280 for victory, Bangladesh rode on a 169-run stand between Najmul Hasan Shanto (90) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (82) to reach their target with three wickets and 53 balls to spare.

The result sealed Sri Lanka´s exit from the semi-final race but Mathews´ dismissal overshadowed the result after he was adjudged “timed out” for taking longer than the regulation two minutes to take strike when he arrived at the crease to bat.

The dismissal contributed to a tense atmosphere. Shanto and Sri Lanka´s Sadeera Samarawickrama were involved in a verbal exchange and had to be separated by the umpires.

Later, Sri Lankan players surrounded the umpires demanding a ball change as the game got away from them. Mathews had come into bat after the fall of Samarawickrama in the 25th over but was unable to secure his helmet strap tightly enough, an action which delayed the resumption of play.

As a result, Shakib appealed for the wicket. On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth talked to both teams before the decision was upheld.

The 36-year-old Mathews reluctantly trudged off with most spectators appearing bemused by the decision. Shakib was later voted man of the match.

“Mathews´ dismissal was not good for the spirit of cricket,” said Sri Lanka century-maker Charith Asalanka. Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn writing on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Well, that wasn´t cool”.

Ex-India batsman Gautam Gambhir described the episode as “absolutely pathetic”. According to laws of cricket, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batsman, the incoming player must be ready to receive the ball within two minutes.

Bangladesh won the toss

Sri Lanka Innings

Nissanka b Tanzim 41

Perera c Mushfiqur b Shoriful 4

Mendis (c) c Shoriful b Shakib 19

Samarawickrama b Hasan 41

Asalanka c Litton b Tanzim 108

Angelo Mathews timed out 0

Dhananjaya st Rahim b Mehidy 34

Theekshana b Shoriful 21

Chameera run out Mushfiqur 4

Rajitha c Litton b Tanzim 0

Dilshan Madushanka not out 0

Extras: (lb 3, w 4) 7

Total: 49.3 Ov (RR: 5.63) 279

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-66, 3-72, 4-135, 5-135, 6-213, 7-258, 8-278, 9-278, 10-279

Bowling: Shoriful Islam 9.3-0-51-2, Taskin Ahmed 10-1-39-0, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 10-0-80-3, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-57-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-0-49-1

Bangladesh Innings

Hasan c Nissanka b Madushanka 9

Litton Das lbw b Madushanka 23

Shanto b Mathews 90

Shakib (c) c Asalanka b Mathews 82

Mahmudullah b Theekshana 22

Mushfiqur Rahim b Madushanka 10

Towhid Hridoy not out 15

Mehidy c Asalanka b Theekshana 3

Tanzim Hasan Sakib not out 5

Extras: (lb 13, w 10) 23

Total: 41.1 Ov (RR: 6.85) 282/7

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-41, 3-210, 4-211, 5-249, 6-255, 7-269

Bowling: Dilshan Madushanka 10-1-69-3, Maheesh Theekshana 9-0-44-2, Kasun Rajitha 4-0-47-0, Dushmantha Chameera 8-0-54-0, Angelo Mathews 7.1-1-35-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-20-0

Result: Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Player of the match: Shakib Al Hasan

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Richard

Illingworth