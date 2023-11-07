Pak women aim to take unassailable lead against BD today

Pakistan captain Nida Dar and her Bangladesh counterpart Nigar Sultana stand beside the WODI trophy ahead of the series opener in Mirpur. —The Daily Star

LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s cricket team are aiming to clinch the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh by winning the second encounter (today) and also inch closer to the objective of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup.

The series being a part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 will determine the qualification for the Women’s World Cup, as Pakistan has already played 13 matches and secured seven victories.

After winning the first ODI by five wickets with captain Nida Dar delivering a brilliant all-round performance, the team’s interim head coach, Mauhtashim Rashid, expressed satisfaction with performance and revealed Pakistan’s ultimate goal of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup for which every victory in the ICC Women’s Championship brings them closer.

The series against Bangladesh presents a golden opportunity for Pakistan to continue building their confidence and showcase their growing strength in women’s cricket. Rashid particularly praised Nida Dar’s leadership and contribution as well as her ability to handle pressure situations. The coach stressed the significance of winning matches, as confidence is essential ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming series against the top sides like New Zealand, West Indies, and England.