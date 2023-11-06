Nabeel, Rayyan enter main draw of ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: The J-30 ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championships concluded here Sunday at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.
In the boys’ singles final qualifying round, local players Nabeel Ali Qayum, Rayyan Khan, Zaidh Zihar of Sri Lanka and Takuto Fuke of Japan beat their opponents and moved into the main draw.
The opening ceremony and the main draw will be held today (Monday). A large number of junior players including boys and girls from Pakistan, Turkey, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Japan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka are participating in the championships.
Results (final qualifying round): Boys’ singles: Nabeel Ali Qayum (PAK) bt Inam Qadir (PAK) 7-5, 6-0; Takuto Fuke (JPN) bt Abdullah Khan (PAK) 7-5, 6-2; Rayyan Khan (PAK) bt Muhammad Yahya (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Zaidh Zihar (SRI) bt Hamza 6-3, 6-3.
