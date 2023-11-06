Pak cueists make bright start at World Snooker

In this frame released on November 5, 2023, the IBSF Men’s World Snooker Championship winner from Pakistan Babar Masih can be seen. — Facebook/International Billiards & Snooker Federation

LAHORE: Pakistan’s cueists on Sunday were off to a bright start when they conquered their respective opponents in the IBSF Men’s World Snooker Championship in Doha.

Mohammad Naseem Akhtar and Babar Masih won their respective group matches on the first day of the global event. In Group F meeting Mohammad Naseem Akhtar conquered Finland’s Esa Oikarinen 4-2.

Naseem showcased tremendous skills in the contest which enthralled the audience. At one stage the game was evenly poised 2-2. However Naseem brought huge discipline in his game and demonstrated terrific potting ability to clinch the show with an enviable ease in the end by winning the remaining two frames with heavy margins.

After winning the first frame 54-19 Naseem lost his focus in the second frame which he conceded 7-85. However he regained his composure and won the third frame 81-0 to take 2-1 lead.

He also made his highest break of 54 in the frame which was captivating. In the fourth frame, Esa Oikarinen made a super effort as he downed Naseem 64-46 to level the score 2-2.

However now it was Naseem’s turn to put in his best. He exuded a lot of confidence and the two blows he faced before did not dent his determination. He put into use all his skills he had and engineered 98-9 and 96-0 wins in the last two frames to seal a solid win.

Babar Masih also started well to win his Group K show 4-1 against Oman’s Husain Allawati. After losing the first frame 39-52 Babar fought back strongly and swept away the next four frames quite convincingly to record a fantastic win.

Babar levelled the score 1-1 by winning the second frame 69-30. He then continued with his killer instinct and took away the next three frames 75-5, 71-58 and 71-16 to seal an emphatic triumph.