No easy answers for England after WC fiasco

England's David Willey (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during the World Cup ODI between England and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 4, 2023. — AFP

MUMBAI: England´s miserable early exit from the World Cup has left the reigning champions facing several questions but with few simple answers.

A departure before the knockout stages was finally confirmed by Saturday´s 33-run loss to arch-rivals Australia in Ahmedabad -- with England´s sixth defeat in seven games at the tournament leaving them rock bottom of the 10-team table.

Even non-Test playing Netherlands, the lowest-ranked side, have managed two wins. It was their batting that let England down again as they failed to chase a target of 287 that would once have been well within the grasp of a powerful top order.

England have managed just one individual century in this World Cup thus far, through Dawid Malan, with star batsmen Jonny Bairstow, out for a duck on Saturday, and Joe Root failing to fire.

Broader issues have also been involved in a dramatic fall from their 2019 World Cup triumph. Early defeats by New Zealand and Afghanistan led England to abandon their policy of picking a side full of all-rounders, only for team management to then reverse course again as they struggled to find a winning formula. A similar lack of clarity was also evident in the approach of England´s batsmen, caught between the policy of all-out aggression, that had served the team so well under now retired World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, or instead laying a foundation and then accelerating.

Much of the focus now will be on England white-ball captain Jos Buttler and limited-overs coach Matthew Mott. But former England captain Michael Vaughan insisted the ECB had been “completely spooked “ by suggestions players would quit the international game altogether in favour of lucrative franchise deals.

“Let them sign multi-year franchise contracts if they want because players will always want to play for England, and if they don´t, fine, pick someone who does,” Vaughan added. The downgrading of the domestic One-Day Cup, because of the advent of The Hundred, has hampered England´s development of new 50-overs players.

So too has a reduction in the number of England´s ODIs -- 42 in the four years prior to this World Cup compared to 88 in the equivalent cycle before the 2019 edition. Too many of those games have been low-grade affairs, with England often not fielding their strongest side, in part because of the difficulty of balancing all their international commitments.

It all led to a complacent ´it will be alright on the night´ approach that has been found spectacularly wanting in India. Promising batsman Harry Brook may now be recalled for England´s last two World Cup matches.

Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR

India (Q) 8 8 0 0 0 16 2.456

South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.376

Australia 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.924

New Zealand 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.398

Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036

Afghanistan 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.330

Sri Lanka 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.162

Netherlands 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.398

Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446

England 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.504