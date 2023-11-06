No easy answers for England after WC fiasco

MUMBAI: England´s miserable early exit from the World Cup has left the reigning champions facing several questions but with few simple answers.
A departure before the knockout stages was finally confirmed by Saturday´s 33-run loss to arch-rivals Australia in Ahmedabad -- with England´s sixth defeat in seven games at the tournament leaving them rock bottom of the 10-team table.
Even non-Test playing Netherlands, the lowest-ranked side, have managed two wins. It was their batting that let England down again as they failed to chase a target of 287 that would once have been well within the grasp of a powerful top order.
England have managed just one individual century in this World Cup thus far, through Dawid Malan, with star batsmen Jonny Bairstow, out for a duck on Saturday, and Joe Root failing to fire.
Broader issues have also been involved in a dramatic fall from their 2019 World Cup triumph. Early defeats by New Zealand and Afghanistan led England to abandon their policy of picking a side full of all-rounders, only for team management to then reverse course again as they struggled to find a winning formula. A similar lack of clarity was also evident in the approach of England´s batsmen, caught between the policy of all-out aggression, that had served the team so well under now retired World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, or instead laying a foundation and then accelerating.
Much of the focus now will be on England white-ball captain Jos Buttler and limited-overs coach Matthew Mott. But former England captain Michael Vaughan insisted the ECB had been “completely spooked “ by suggestions players would quit the international game altogether in favour of lucrative franchise deals.
“Let them sign multi-year franchise contracts if they want because players will always want to play for England, and if they don´t, fine, pick someone who does,” Vaughan added. The downgrading of the domestic One-Day Cup, because of the advent of The Hundred, has hampered England´s development of new 50-overs players.
So too has a reduction in the number of England´s ODIs -- 42 in the four years prior to this World Cup compared to 88 in the equivalent cycle before the 2019 edition. Too many of those games have been low-grade affairs, with England often not fielding their strongest side, in part because of the difficulty of balancing all their international commitments.
It all led to a complacent ´it will be alright on the night´ approach that has been found spectacularly wanting in India. Promising batsman Harry Brook may now be recalled for England´s last two World Cup matches.
Points Table
Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR
India (Q) 8 8 0 0 0 16 2.456
South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.376
Australia 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.924
New Zealand 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.398
Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036
Afghanistan 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.330
Sri Lanka 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.162
Netherlands 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.398
Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446
England 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.504
