End of an era, admits England’s Moeen

Moeen Ali plays a shot during the 2023 ICC World Cup ODI between England and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 4, 2023. — AFP

AHMEDABAD, India: Moeen Ali said England´s exit from the Cricket World Cup could be the end of an era for the 2019 champions, admitting they had “not been good enough” in India.

England´s sixth defeat in seven matches, a 33-run reverse against Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday, ended their semi-final hopes and left them bottom of the 10-team standings.

Jos Buttler´s struggling team started their title defence with a defeat to New Zealand at the same venue and although they then beat Bangladesh it proved to be their sole victory so far in a disastrous campaign.

A majority of the squad are in their 30s and unlikely to play in the next edition in 2027 as England look to rebuild. Asked if it was the end of a great 50-over team, the 36-year-old all-rounder Moeen responded: “Yeah, maybe.”

England, captained by Buttler and coached by Matthew Mott, started as one of the tournament favourites but they flopped spectacularly, with multiple batting collapses.

They folded for 156 against Sri Lanka, 129 against hosts India, 215 in a mighty upset by Afghanistan, and fell short again chasing Australia´s 286. “It´s just lack of confidence, especially in the batting department,” said Moeen.