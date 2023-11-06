Afghanistan win Asian Taekwondo championship

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan won the 5th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship winning two gold and as many silver medals on Sunday here at Liaquat Gymnasium.
Pakistan stood second with two gold, 1 silver, and 7 bronze medals, while the Kazakhstan finished third with one gold and 4 silver medals. In the women’s event, Kazakhstan emerged as champions, grabbing four gold, one silver, and 3 bronze medals.
Great Britain finished second with one gold and 2 silver medals whereas Iran had to contend with third position, lifting one gold and 1 silver medal. Asian Taekwondo Union President Prof Kyu Seok Lee, squash legend Jahangir Khan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin and Ambassador of Nepal
Tapas Adhikaw distributed the prizes amongst the winners. Earlier, on the last day of the 5th Kyorugi event, four different weight category competitions were held.
Kazakhstan’s Zhavokhirkhon Islamov performed brilliantly and won the gold medal by defeating Lev Korneev of Serbia 2-1 in the men’s -58kg final.
In the men’s -80kg category finals, Korea’s Geon-Woo Seo beat Serbia’s Rustam 2-0 to win gold while Iraq’s Saif Taher Habeeb won the bronze. Meanwhile, Serbia’s Nadja Savkpvic took gold with a 2-1 victory over Pakistan’s Zoya Sabir in the women’s -62 kg category final.
A Pakistani junior tennis player takes a shot in this image released on November 4, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis...
In this frame released on November 5, 2023, the IBSF Men’s World Snooker Championship winner from Pakistan Babar...
England's David Willey celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during the...
Moeen Ali plays a shot during the 2023 ICC World Cup ODI between England and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in...
Bangladesh's coach Chandika Hathurusingha speaks with Mahedi Hasan during a practice session on the eve of their 2023...
Workers spray water onto a lawn amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 5, 2023. — AFPNEW DELHI:...