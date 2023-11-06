Afghanistan win Asian Taekwondo championship

Players of Taekwondo from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are competing each other during the 5th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship 2023 at Sports Complex in Federal Capital on November 5, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan won the 5th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship winning two gold and as many silver medals on Sunday here at Liaquat Gymnasium.

Pakistan stood second with two gold, 1 silver, and 7 bronze medals, while the Kazakhstan finished third with one gold and 4 silver medals. In the women’s event, Kazakhstan emerged as champions, grabbing four gold, one silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Great Britain finished second with one gold and 2 silver medals whereas Iran had to contend with third position, lifting one gold and 1 silver medal. Asian Taekwondo Union President Prof Kyu Seok Lee, squash legend Jahangir Khan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin and Ambassador of Nepal

Tapas Adhikaw distributed the prizes amongst the winners. Earlier, on the last day of the 5th Kyorugi event, four different weight category competitions were held.

Kazakhstan’s Zhavokhirkhon Islamov performed brilliantly and won the gold medal by defeating Lev Korneev of Serbia 2-1 in the men’s -58kg final.

In the men’s -80kg category finals, Korea’s Geon-Woo Seo beat Serbia’s Rustam 2-0 to win gold while Iraq’s Saif Taher Habeeb won the bronze. Meanwhile, Serbia’s Nadja Savkpvic took gold with a 2-1 victory over Pakistan’s Zoya Sabir in the women’s -62 kg category final.