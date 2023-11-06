Pakistan Women A tame Thailand to set up final with WI

Pakistan Women A players celebrate victory against Thailand Women Emerging by 28 runs in a thrilling T20 tri-series match in Lahore on November 5, 2023. — PCB website

LAHORE: Pakistan Women A managed to secure a hard-fought victory against Thailand Women Emerging by 28 runs in a thrilling T20 tri-series match held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan Women A aimed to set a competitive total. Right-handed opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar took center stage and played an exceptional innings. Her unbeaten half-century was the cornerstone of Pakistan Women A’s innings. Shawaal displayed her prowess with the bat, scoring an impressive 67 runs from 66 deliveries. Her innings included a total of 10 boundaries, and it set a strong foundation for her team.

Shawaal received support from her partner, Eyman Fatima, who contributed 13 runs from 15 balls, including three boundaries. However, the standout partnership came between Shawaal and Gull Feroza. These two batters combined their efforts to construct a crucial 77-run partnership. Gull Feroza’s contribution of 26 runs from 34 deliveries, featuring two boundaries, added to the momentum of Pakistan Women A’s innings.

In the bowling department, Thailand Women Emerging’s Thipatcha Putthawong emerged as the standout performer, claiming two wickets. Aphisara Suwanchonrathi and Onnicha Kamchomphu also chipped in with a wicket each to their names. Despite their efforts, Pakistan Women A managed to reach a total of 121-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Thailand Women Emerging faced the challenging task of chasing down the target. The visiting side could only manage to score 93-5 within the stipulated 20 overs, falling well short of the required total. Thailand Women Emerging captain Thipatcha Putthawong took the responsibility of anchoring the innings. She demonstrated patience and contributed 25 runs from 35 balls, which included two boundaries.

Phannita Maya was the other contributor with the bat for Thailand Women Emerging, scoring an unbeaten 23 runs from 25 deliveries, including two boundaries. However, they could not muster enough support from the rest of the team to mount a successful chase. Pakistan Women A’s captain, Rameen Shamim, played a pivotal role with the ball, claiming two important wickets that significantly derailed Thailand Women Emerging’s chase.