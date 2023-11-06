PTF won’t budge on Davis Cup tie hosting rights: Saifullah

An aerial view released on September 10, 2022, shows the Pakistan Tennis Federation's interior. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

ISLAMABAD: Unlike cricket where officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could not stand on the country’s genuine right to host the entire Asia Cup just recently, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has shown remarkable guts, making a strong case against India’s refusal to cross over the border to play important Davis Cup World Group-I Play-off in the first week of February 2024.

Indian sports’ old practices don’t seem to die down as yet again they have communicated to the Davis Cup committee that it would not be possible for their national team to play the tie in Pakistan in three months’ time, stressing that the tie should be organised at a neutral venue.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan took a strong exception to the India’s refusal to play the tie in Pakistan and had communicated to the ITF Davis Cup Committee that Pakistan would not budge over their genuine right to host the tie in Islamabad.

Besides personally taking up the matter with ITF President David Haggerty, Saifullah and his team including Khawar Hyat Khan submitted a strong presentation with the ITF Davis Cup Committee last week as to why India’s refusal to play in Pakistan has no solid grounds.

In its presentation on the All Indian Tennis Association (AITA) refusal, the PTF highlighted Indian tennis’s habitual position/stance. “This is not the first time that the AITA has taken a totally unjustifiable and unreasonable position on playing the tie in Pakistan. The last time Team India was to visit Pakistan, in 2019, under the same circumstances, the PTF, respecting ITF’s advice, most reluctantly agreed to a neutral venue, i.e. Kazakhstan.

Regrettably, the ITF could not get AITA to agree to play in Pakistan, or forfeit the tie, as would have been the way to proceed. Resultantly, Pakistan sacrificed an important tie, because all our DC Team Players refused to accept AITA’s unilateral stance. The tennis fraternity in Pakistan was also deprived of witnessing a much-awaited, high-quality contest.

The PTF presentation to DCC further says: It would be pertinent to add that our two top players, Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, have played some 48 and 57 DC Ties, respectively, and their views are highly respected across the country.

“Sportspersons, from so many countries, including India, can visit Pakistan every year, and return with fond memories of an enjoyable stay, it is beyond comprehension as to why AITA continues to take the position that it does.

“In that backdrop, and having conferred with various stakeholders, the unanimous view is that the PTF does not accept the AITA stance, and would not be willing to accept any venue other than Islamabad, given our Host status.”

The PTF says said the ITF is the parent federation of the world of tennis, and as such, would surely wanted to decide matters on just and fair basis. The DCC is integral to Davis Cup events, worldwide, and it is our sincere hope that, after due consideration of the facts provided, the committee would rule in favour of Pakistan’s right to host the tie.

Assuring the ITF of our continued commitment, my team and I would be happy to provide any further information,” the PTF president in its presentation to DCC, says.

The PTF also highlighted its recent hosting ventures where teams like Iran -- 2017, Thailand -- 2017, Korea -- 2018, Uzbekistan -- 2018, Slovenia -- 2020, Japan -- 2021, Lithuania -- 2022, and Indonesia -- 2023 toured Pakistan with all praising the arrangements in order for these events.

Besides that Indian junior players have visited Pakistan regularly to participate in ITF Junior events. The presentation also reminded the AITA of different Indian sports contingents’ tours to Pakistan in recent times. In January 2023, a 30-member Indian baseball team visited Islamabad, Pakistan, to participate in the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup.

A 30-member contingent was in Pakistan, in May 2023, for the Bridge Championships in Lahore.

In February 2020, a strong Indian “Kabaddi” team/contingent visited Lahore, Pakistan, for the World Cup contests.

On the other hand, Pakistan sports contingents have kept on visiting India all these years. “The cricket team is already in India for the World Cup. Hockey, football teams (senior and junior) recently traveled to India to participate in FIFA and FIH events. Junior tennis teams and players keep on participating in ITF-recognized events in India. The same is the case with many other sports.”

A PTF official, when contacted, said that a strong stance on the Pakistan hosting rights would fetch positive results. “We are thankful to the DCC for providing us an opportunity to share our side of the story before reaching any conclusion.”