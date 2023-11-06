14 Pak players to feature in seven events in November

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 14 squash players are to participate in seven international events this month. According to details, Ashab Irfan, Ahsan Ayaz, Saeed Abdul, and Ibrahim Noorani will take part in the Grizzly Bear Bourbon Mile High 360 Squash Classic in the United States from November 14-18.
Ammad Fareed, Abdul Qadir, Mehmood Mehboob, M Ammad, M Farhan, and Moen-ud-Din will feature in the Bondi Open in Australia from November 15-19. Hamza Khan (wild card) and Noor Zaman will feature in the London Open in England from November 15-19.
Asim Khan is participating in ACE Malaysia Squash Cup (PSA World Tour Bronze) in Malaysia from November 6-10 and the Hong Kong Football Club Open (PSA World Tour Bronze) in Hong Kong from November 21-25.
Anas Ali Shah has entered his name in the BKY Technologies Open in Canada from November 22-26. Noor Zaman, Hamza Khan, and Ammad Fareed are to take part in the The Northern Joe Cup in England from November 22-26.
A Pakistani junior tennis player takes a shot in this image released on November 4, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis...
In this frame released on November 5, 2023, the IBSF Men’s World Snooker Championship winner from Pakistan Babar...
England's David Willey celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during the...
Moeen Ali plays a shot during the 2023 ICC World Cup ODI between England and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in...
Bangladesh's coach Chandika Hathurusingha speaks with Mahedi Hasan during a practice session on the eve of their 2023...
Workers spray water onto a lawn amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 5, 2023. — AFPNEW DELHI:...