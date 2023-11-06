Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern thump Dortmund to keep pace with leaders Leverkusen

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring the 0-3 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich in Dortmund, western Germany on November 4, 2023. — AFP

DORTMUND: Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 away on Saturday, closing the gap with leaders Bayer Leverkusen to two points.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer lauded his striker, telling German TV “that´s his experience, he brought it with him to the Bundesliga from England and he shows us it week after week.” “We´ve got some quick guys up front and with them we really hurt Dortmund.”

Stung by a midweek German Cup elimination by third-division Saarbruecken, Leverkusen´s 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday meant injury-hit Bayern were five points behind Xabi Alonso´s side at kickoff.

The visitors however crafted the perfect response, scoring two goals in the opening nine minutes to grab a hold on the match.

France centre-back Dayot Upamecano, cleared to play just hours before the match after missing a month with a hamstring injury, headed Bayern in front four minutes in from a Leroy Sane pass.

The former Man City winger laid on Bayern´s second on the counter, slipping a perfect pass across the face of goal for Kane to tap in. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said after the match “we had confidence because we have quality” despite the Cup defeat. “We knew what we could do, and we had enough confidence to put a plan in place.”