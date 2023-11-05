Ground wasn’t big enough for Zaman’s shots: Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on his way to 95 on Saturday against Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Watching Fakhar Zaman smash 11 sixes forced New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to believe that the Bengaluru Ground was not big enough for his shots.

In a post-match talk, Williamson said the batsman took the game from New Zealand. “After scoring over 400 and totally dominating the first half, we thought we were sitting cool.

But Fakhar had other ideas. The way he was hitting sixes, it looked like the ground was not enough for his show. Indeed some amazing hitting. Together with Baba Azam, the second wicket stand took away the early initiative from Kiwis.”

Williamson, however, rued missing the full action. “We wanted to play a full match. Had that been the case, I think we had excellent chances.

But nothing taking away from Pakistan as the two played really well. Indeed Fakhar and Babar played really well ensuring their team’s ascendency before rain struck.”

He said that they were taking along some positives from the match and that was some excellent innings. “We are still in the hunt for a place in the semis. Would go into the next match with some positives including Ravindra’s innings, the innings I played immediately after recovery.”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also hailed Fakhar’s innings, saying he was outstanding. “At the other end, I was watching him and I believed that possibly he was playing just on another strip. He has got tremendous striking power and exhibited it by striking sixes at will.”

Babar said he told Fakhar that staying at the wicket was more important. “I told him that if we stayed at the helm for 15 overs, we had a good chance of winning the match. We knew well that there was a forecast of rain but never knew that it would rain so heavily.”

Pakistan’s captain hoped to continue winning. “We now eye the last league match against England and hope for the best to make it to the semis. We are taking it

match by match. Now we are looking forward to the next match where we are to take on England. We would definitely want to win that match with a big margin which would help our case a lot.”

He said that even if they were to score over 400 runs to win, the platform was set for that. “We had a great start and there was all the possibility that we would continue to pursue the big target in the same vein.”