It was one of my best innings: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Fakhar Zaman, who set Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ablaze striking 11 sixes during his unbeaten 126 runs innings, said he had played one of his best innings here.

“Though I still rate my innings of 193 against South Africa as my best in ODI, here again, this innings will stay in my mind. This is the best innings I played against New Zealand. More importantly, it has come at a time when we really required it.”

He said he was enjoying his stay at the wicket. “Together with Babar, I really enjoyed my batting. The ball was coming on the bat nicely and I was having a heyday in the middle.”

Fakhar said there was nothing else on their mind but to play aggressive cricket. “We wanted to play aggressive cricket and that was our target. Once you have to chase over 400 hundred, I don’t think you have many options at your disposal. It was like going all out and that is what we did,”

He hoped that Pakistan would go on to make it to the semis. “We would make an all-out effort to move into the semis by playing even better cricket against England.”