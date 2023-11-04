Zaka to continue PCB job till WC end

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf will stay at the helm of Board affairs till the end of World Cup after which his fate will be reassessed.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar who is also Patron in Chief of the Board in a private TV interview confirmed that Zaka would continue as PCB MC head till the end of the World Cup.

“A major event is in progress. At this point of time we do not want to take any big decision at this stage. Once the World Cup will conclude his status will be reassessed. I don’t think at this point of time we are in a position to make a big decision. At times you have to take decisions considering the doctrine of necessity,” PM said.

The World Cup ends on November 19 and it is generally believed that Zaka’s extension depends on the Pakistan’s cricket team’s fate in the World Cup. Zaka’s tenure as the PCB MC chairman ends on November 4 (today). He is expected to get a 15 days extension to participate in the ICC Board meeting scheduled in India on November 17-18.