Injured Henry out of World Cup as Jamieson comes in

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry. — AFP File

BENGALURU: New Zealand´s Matt Henry will miss the rest of the World Cup with a torn hamstring and will be replaced by fellow fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, the team said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Henry broke down midway through his sixth over during the 190-run thrashing by South Africa in a group game in Pune on Wednesday. An MRI scan revealed he had a grade-two tear of his right hamstring, with the recovery time estimated at between two and four weeks.

“We are gutted for him,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in Bengaluru, where his injury-hit side face a must-win clash with Pakistan on Saturday. “Matt´s been a crucial part of our one-day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing. “He´s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years, which is testament to his class and skills.”

New Zealand are fourth in the 10-team table but victories in their last two group games should see the 2019 runners-up into the semi-finals. Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team on Friday.