Ashab in Oregon Open semis

By Our Correspondent
November 04, 2023
Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan. — X/@zaidia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan reached the semifinals of the Oregon Open in the United States on Friday. Fourth seed Ashab is drawn against second seed Spencer Lovejoy from the US in the semifinals.

