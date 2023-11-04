 
Saturday November 04, 2023
Sports In Pakistan to raise Rs15m for hospital

By Our Correspondent
November 04, 2023
Representational image. — Sports Zone
KARACHI: Sports In Pakistan recently organised a ride-and-run activity to promote physical fitness and well-being of women, creating awareness and funds for cancer research and treatment.

The sports company has taken an initiative aiming to raise Rs15 million for a cancer hospital. These funds will be dedicated to the construction of a mammography room at the hospital, enabling enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and providing vital support to breast cancer patients.

