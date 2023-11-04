PFF names players for training camp beginning today

Representational image. — PFF

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Friday unveiled a list of players who are set to attend the men’s national team’s training camp to begin at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on Saturday (today).

The purpose of the camp is to prepare for the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group G which besides Pakistan contains Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Jordan. Overseas players who have not been named will join the team directly in Saudi Arabia.

Head coach Stephen Constantine from England will land in Islamabad in the wee hours of Saturday (today) to handle the first training session of the brigade probably in the evening. Italian performance coach Claudio Altieri will also reach Islamabad on Saturday. The camp will last until November 13 before the Green-shirts fly out of the federal capital for Dammam which will host the first leg against Saudi Arabia.

As per schedule of the second round, Pakistan will meet Saudi Arabia in their away leg in Dammam on November 16. On November 21, Pakistan will host Tajikistan at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

On March 21, 2024, Pakistan will host Jordan and on March 26 Jordan will host Pakistan. On June 6, Pakistan will host Saudi Arabia and on June 11 Tajikistan will host Pakistan. The leading two teams from the group will qualify for the third round.

Pakistan created history when they conquered Cambodia 1-0 in Islamabad on October 17 to make it to the second round. This is the first time that the Green-shirts have qualified for the second round.