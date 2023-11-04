Hunain Shah’s six-fer helps Lahore Blues tame Faisalabad

Representational image. — Cricket Australia

LAHORE: Lahore Blues secured a comfortable win against Faisalabad courtesy of Hunain Shah’s six-fer, while Peshawar edged Rawalpindi by one run in the second round of the Pakistan Cup here on Friday.

In the other two matches, Multan defeated Lahore Whites whereas Karachi Whites thumped FATA. Lahore Blues cruised to an easy win against Faisalabad at Pindi Cricket Stadium after posting 241 for six in 45 overs.

Junaid Ali (46), Umaid Asif (41), Umar Siddiq (46), and Hussain Talat (39) were the key contributors. Faheem Ashraf took 3 wickets for Faisalabad. In reply, Hunain’s exceptional bowling displayes – that remained the highlight of the second round – bowled Faisalabad out for just 149.

Peshawar won an exciting contest against Rawalpindi at the Mirpur Cricket Stadium. Kamran Ghulam (36) and Nabi Gul (47) and Sajid Khan’s 38 runs helped Peshawar post 212.

In reply, only Zeeshan Malik was the standout performer for Rawalpindi, scoring 83, but the team was bowled out for 211 runs in 41.3 overs. Kamran Ghulam and Abbas Afridi took seven wickets between them to help Peshawar won a cliffhanger.

At Abbottabad Stadium, Multan secured a six-wicket victory against Lahore Whites. Batting first, Lahore Whites were bowled out for 266 in 44.1 overs, with Tayyab Tahir and Aamir Jamal scoring 74 each. In response, Multan reached the target in 39.2 overs, with Haseebullah scoring 70, Zain Abbas contributing 69, and Sharon Siraj adding 55.

Karachi Whites defeated FATA by 6 wickets at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Pindi. FATA was bowled out for 155, with Sarwar Afridi scoring 53. Sohail Khan and Anwar Ali took 3 wickets each for Karachi Whites. In reply, Karachi W reached the target in 31.1 overs, with contributions from Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Asad Shafiq.