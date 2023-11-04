Australia edge Pakistan in hockey semis

Representational image. — Sport Bulletin

ISLAMABAD: Australia edged out Pakistan 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Junior Sultan Johor Hockey Cup in Johor Bahru Friday.

Cooper struck the opener for Australia in the 18th minute with Broady making it 2-0 in the 26th minute as Australia took a lemon break with two goals advantage. Pakistan made all-out efforts to reduce the margin and it was in the penultimate minute of the match that Abdul Hanan Shahid scored a field goal to make it 2-1.