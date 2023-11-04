Ihtisham bags taekwondo gold for Pakistan

Representational image. —AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Six different weight categories were decided on the first day of the Kyorugi event of the 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship here at the Liaquat Gymnasium Friday.

In the men’s -68 kg final, Croatia’s Leon Glasnovic defeated Afghanistan’s Zain Hikmatullah to win the gold medal. Uzbekistan’s Najmiddin Kosimkhojiev defeated Afghanistan’s Omid Sahak 2-0 to bag the gold medal in the men’s-74 category final. While in -87kg Pakistan’s Ihtisham-ul-Haq defeated world ranking number 13 Michael Rodriguez of America 2-0 to win the gold medal.