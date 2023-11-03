Injury-hit NZ call up Jamieson as cover for Henry

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson. — AFP File

PUNE: New Zealand have called Kyle Jamieson into their World Cup squad as cover while fellow pace bowler Matt Henry awaits the results of a scan on a hamstring injury.

Jamieson, previously with the squad in India as cover for Tim Southee, will arrive in Bengaluru late on Thursday ahead of Saturday´s pool game against Pakistan. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that with Henry awaiting the results of a scan on his right hamstring and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson recovering from an Achilles injury, the Black Caps had to summon cover.

They have two group games remaining and a place in the semi-finals still up for grabs. “The severity of Matt´s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn´t risk being a bowler down for Saturday,” Stead said on Thursday.

“Matt´s been a world-class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we´ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today,” he added. Stead was confident it would not take long for the towering 28-year-old Jamieson, who has taken 14 wickets in 13 ODIs, to re-adjust to Indian conditions.

“Kyle´s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group,” he said. Stead added: “He´ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday´s game.” New Zealand have been beset by injuries with star batsman Kane Williamson (thumb) and all-rounder Mark Chapman (thigh) both currently sidelined.