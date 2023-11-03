Australia prepare final blow on old enemy England

AHMEDABAD: Australia can deliver the final blow to old enemy England´s dismal World Cup campaign on Saturday with memories of their acrimonious Ashes series still fresh.
Jos Buttler´s defending champions sit rock bottom of the 10-nation group with one win in six games, requiring a mathematical miracle to squeeze into the semi-finals.
On Saturday, they face an Australian team who come into the game at the world´s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad with four straight wins. However, the five-time winners will be without two key players in Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.
England´s most recent loss was a 100-run thrashing at the hands of unbeaten India in Lucknow where coach Matthew Mott faced down questions over the team´s brittle batting line-up and claims of dressing room unrest.
Opening batsman Dawid Malan slammed reports of Mott, who had conceded the World Cup campaign was over for the 2019 champions, losing the confidence of the players. “Motty is not the one walking out on the field,” Malan told BBC.
“As players, we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope. We are being given everything we need to perform. The facilities and work, everything is being done as it always has been.”
He added: “It is really hard to sum up. We just can´t seem to get anything going at the moment or any rhythm or momentum. We´re not used to being in that position.” England´s only win so far was against Bangladesh.
Points Table
Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR
India (Q) 7 7 0 0 0 14 2.102
South Africa 7 6 1 0 0 12 2.290
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970
New Zealand 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.484
Pakistan 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.024
Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718
Sri Lanka 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.277
Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277
Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446
England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652
In this file photograph taken on April 4, 1999, Indian batsman and team captain Ajay Jadeja dives to make his ground...
Netherlands' Colin Ackermann at a practice session in Lucknow. — AFP File LUCKNOW: Netherlands all-rounder Colin...
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson. — AFP FilePUNE: New Zealand have called Kyle Jamieson into their World Cup squad as...
Australia's Mitchell Marsh is out of the World Cup indefinitely. — AFPSYDNEY: All-rounder Mitch Marsh has returned...
Zaka Ashraf’s fate as PCB chief hangs in the balance as his four-month tenure ends on November 4
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips acknowledges his half-century against South Africa. — AFP PUNE: Glenn Phillips said...