Australia prepare final blow on old enemy England

England's Dawid Malan. — AFP File

AHMEDABAD: Australia can deliver the final blow to old enemy England´s dismal World Cup campaign on Saturday with memories of their acrimonious Ashes series still fresh.

Jos Buttler´s defending champions sit rock bottom of the 10-nation group with one win in six games, requiring a mathematical miracle to squeeze into the semi-finals.

On Saturday, they face an Australian team who come into the game at the world´s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad with four straight wins. However, the five-time winners will be without two key players in Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.

England´s most recent loss was a 100-run thrashing at the hands of unbeaten India in Lucknow where coach Matthew Mott faced down questions over the team´s brittle batting line-up and claims of dressing room unrest.

Opening batsman Dawid Malan slammed reports of Mott, who had conceded the World Cup campaign was over for the 2019 champions, losing the confidence of the players. “Motty is not the one walking out on the field,” Malan told BBC.

“As players, we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope. We are being given everything we need to perform. The facilities and work, everything is being done as it always has been.”

He added: “It is really hard to sum up. We just can´t seem to get anything going at the moment or any rhythm or momentum. We´re not used to being in that position.” England´s only win so far was against Bangladesh.

Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR

India (Q) 7 7 0 0 0 14 2.102

South Africa 7 6 1 0 0 12 2.290

Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970

New Zealand 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.484

Pakistan 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.024

Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718

Sri Lanka 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.277

Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277

Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446

England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652