Jabeur to donate prize money to Palestinians

CANCUN: An emotional Ons Jabeur said she would donate part of her WTA Finals prize money to Palestinians after avenging her Wimbledon final defeat to Marketa Vondrousova on Wednesday.
“I am very happy with the win, but I haven´t been happy lately,” said the only Arabic woman to reach a Grand Slam final.
“It´s very tough seeing children, babies dying every day,” she said. “It´s heartbreaking, so I´ve decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians.
