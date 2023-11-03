Zohaib wants foreign training to reach Paris Olympics

Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed. — ASBC website

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier boxer Zohaib Rasheed impressed everyone when he showed great resolve in his lost cause in the flyweight quarter-final fight against the world and Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the recently-held 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Although Zohaib lost it 5-0 the way he fought against the world’s leading boxer instilled a lot of confidence in the Lyari-born fighter who won bronze in the Asian Championship and Asian Under-22 Championship.

Having missed a seat in the 2024 Paris Olympics through the Asian Games, Zohaib is now focusing on the next two opportunities in the shape of the world qualifying rounds to be held next year.

However, he says that unless he is given quality foreign training nothing can be achieved. “We need quality training abroad,” Zohaib told ‘The News’ in an interview from Lyari on Thursday.

“We are not inferior to anyone. You know I fought against world and Olympic champion in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

It encouraged me and convinced me that not only can I qualify for the Paris Olympics but also win a medal there,” Zohaib said.

“We need to work on our skills further, on footwork, and the way we move. We can do it by doing sparring with the world’s top boxers; there is no alternative to it. If we hold a camp at home for months we cannot produce the desired results.

We will have to take the step towards managing foreign training,” Zohaib stressed. “If you see the world’s leading fighters they train abroad mostly. They avail themselves of top facilities, nutrition and they grow rapidly.

They are also humans like us. They achieve distinction due to consistent top training. We go for international events after doing workout at home which leaves a huge gap and we struggle then in international circuit,” Zohaib said.

“We don’t have the facilities and the nutrition which may help us grow,” Zohaib was quick to add. He said Central Asian countries and Thailand will be the best training destinations for them.

“I think Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Thailand are the best options and we must train there ahead of the next two rounds of the Olympic qualifiers,” Zohaib said.

National fighters will feature in two world qualifying rounds for 2024 Paris Olympics. The first will be held in Busto Arsizio, Italy, from February 29 to March 12 and the second in Bangkok from May 23 to June 5.

Besides, Pakistan can apply for a universality place but there the chance is not that bright. Zohaib has been training hard at Young Boxing Club in Lyari, Karachi, run by his father.

“I never stop training. I am in constant training here at my club. I am working on areas where I can improve,” Zohaib said. Pakistan last featured in boxing in the 2004 Athens Olympics.