Imran urges lawyers to lead movement for masses rights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Pakistan stood at the crossroads, calling upon the legal fraternity to lead a movement for upholding the masses rights, most importantly, their right to vote and elect their leaders and to define their future themselves.

According to the party’s Central Media Department here, in his message to the nation, the PTI chairman emphasised it is the duty of the judiciary and lawyers to protect the Constitution, upon which rests the progress of our nation.

He called upon the legal fraternity to start and lead a movement for upholding the rights of the people of Pakistan, foremost their fundamental right to vote, to choose their leaders and to define their future themselves. Imran said that who they choose as their leader was secondary, but they must be given their basic and fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution to choose their representatives. He cautioned, “Pakistan stands at the crossroads; it is a critical juncture where we are watching the steady destruction and dismantling of our justice system. We must, therefore, act immediately if we are to prevent its complete collapse. “If we do not fight for justice and stand behind our judges, we will not be able to establish the constitutional supremacy in this country or stand up against this rule of might, where only the fittest and the richest survive,” he maintained.