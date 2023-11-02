Checkpoints set up in provinces to curb smuggling, hoarding

A security check post can be seen in Islamabad on February 16, 2023. — NNI

ISLAMABAD: To combat smuggling and hoarding of essential commodities within and outside Pakistan, the government has implemented measures effective from November 1, 2023, until June 30, 2024. Inter-provincial joint check-posts and highway checkpoints have been established across the country.

Personnel from the Civil Armed Forces, FBR, ANF, provincial governments, and others have been deployed for this purpose.

In total, 54 checkpoints have been set up nationwide with the mandate to prevent the smuggling and hoarding of essential commodities.

The joint check-posts will be staffed by personnel from respective provincial governments, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), and Civil Armed Forces.

An official notification says that these forces will immediately deploy an adequate number of personnel at these joint checkpoints.

The Ministry of Interior and FBR will establish 19 joint check-posts in Balochistan, 12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 in Punjab, and 10 in Sindh.

As per notifications issued by the Ministry of Interior and the FBR’s Customs Department, the inter-provincial joint check-posts (IPJCPs) and joint checkpoints have been notified to enforce laws against smuggling and hoarding concerning essential commodities like sugar, urea, wheat, and wheat flour, as stipulated by the Federal Board of Revenue Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) 495(1) 2023 dated April 14, 2023.

This measure aims to curb the smuggling of essential and other prone commodities within and outside Pakistan from November 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

In Balochistan, 19 joint check-posts will be established at various locations such as Dassar (Balochistan-KP), Zhob, Rakhni (Balochistan-Punjab), Dera Allah Yar (Balochistan-Sindh), Khari Naka (Balochistan-Sindh), Wangu (Balochistan-Sindh), Garang (Along Highways), Sheikh Wasit (along highways), Panjpai (Quetta), Galangur (Nushki), Padag (Chaghi), Landi (Chaghi), Jangyan (Wwashuk), Dali (Washuk), Basima (Washuk), Umer (Naushki), Lak Pass (Mastung), Darakhshan (Quetta), Yaru (Pishin), and Nalient (Gawadar).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 joint check-posts and checkpoints will be established at various locations, including Aman Mela Joint Check-post (KP-Balochistan) at Dera Ismail Khan, Ramak (KP-Balochistan) at D.I. Khan, Michni (Peshawar-Torkhum) along the highway at Khyber, Yarik (D.I. Khan), Gulkuch in South Waziristan, Chakdara Toll Plaza (Islamabad-Swat Motorway), Peshawar Toll Plaza (Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway), NHA Toll Plaza Kohat (Road Kohat-Peshawar), Khushal Garh (Road Jhand-Kohat), Dara Tang (Road Mianwali-Bannu), Dera Derya Khan (Road Bakhar-D.I Khan), and Kund (Attock-Punjab) Inter-Provincial at Nowshera.

In Punjab, 13 joint check-posts have been established at various locations, such as Attock-Khurd (Punjab-KP) at Attock, Khushal Garh (Punjab-KP) at Attock, Kalabagh Br (Punjab-KP) at Mianwali, Jinnah Barrage (Punjab-KP) at Mianwali, Chashma Barrage (Punjab-KP) at Mianwali, Dajal (Punjab-KP) at Bakkar, Triman (Punjab-KP) at D.G Khan, Sakhi Sarwar (Balochistan-Punjab) at D.G. Khan, Taunsa (DG Khan), Sahi Wali (NHA Rajanpur), Dua Wala (Punjab-Sindh) at Rajanpur, Kot Sabzal (Punjab-Sindh) at Rahim Yar Khan, and Ghazi Chat along the highway at D.G. Khan.

In Sindh, 10 check-posts will be established at various locations, including Inspector Mubeen Shaheed CP (M-9 Gaddap-Malir) at Karachi, Rukhsar Shaheed CP (N-5 Malir) in Karachi, Kot Sabzal N-5 Ghotki (Sindh-Punjab) at Ghotki, Dera Morr N-55 Kashmore, Abdul Jabbar Shaheed N-65 Jacobabad (Sindh-Balochistan) in Jaccobabad, Qubo Saeed Khan M-8 Qambar Shahad (Sindh-Balochistan) at Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro Toll Plaza M-9 at Jamshoro, Hub CP (Sindh-Balochistan) at Hub, Mumtaz Shaheed Picket (Hub) and Band Murad Piquet at Hub.

The FBR has instructed all respective chief collectors in the county to ensure compliance within a three-day period.