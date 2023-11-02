Ex-IHC judge seeks early hearing of case in SC

Supreme Court building and sign board in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Wednesday moved an application to the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of his case pending since October 2018.

Siddiqui requested the court to fix his case for November 6, 2023 or during the week starting from November 6.

Siddiqui has challenged his termination as senior judge of Islamabad High Court on October 11, 2018 by the Supreme Judicial Council headed by the then chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. The federation and others have been made party. Siddiqui has requested that his termination from service should be declared null and void.