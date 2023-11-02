Chinese ambassador calls on Fazl

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong (left) meets Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in this image released on October 31, 2023. — Facebook/Maulana Fazl ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong along with his delegation Wednesday met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed ties between the two countries.

According to a JUIF spokesperson, the delegation included Minister Counselor Zhang Nu, Zhang Duva and Wang Sita.

The matters related to bilateral relations and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were also discussed in the meeting.

The ambassador said, “We want Pakistan to use China’s technology in agriculture.” The meeting also agreed to expand the scope of CPEC and also underscored the importance of including more projects in CPEC.

Fazal expressed his resolve to form industrial and economic zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The ambassador also invited the JUIF chief to visit China. Mohammad Jalaluddin, a former ambassador, and adviser on foreign affairs, and Mufti Abrar Ahmed, who is the spokesperson for JUIF were also present in the meeting.