PTI appoints Ali Zafar parliamentary leader in Senate

Barrister Ali Zafar, a newly appointed parliamentary leader in the Senate of the PTI. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday appointed Barrister Ali Zafar as its new parliamentary leader in the Senate.

A circular was also issued by the Senate secretariat in this connection nominating Ali Zafar as PTI’s new parliamentary leader in the Upper House

The development came after the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief had approved Zafar’s appointment as the parliamentary leader in the Upper House of the Parliament. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Secretary General Omar Ayub issued a notification in this regard.