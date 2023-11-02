PPP questions ‘PMLN’s role’ in privatisation of PIA

Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi speaks during a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) opposed the privatisation of the National Flag Carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and questioned the participation of the former federal minister of PMLN in a meeting for the privatisation of PIA in Lahore.

“The participation of the former federal minister of PMLN in the meeting is questionable,” said Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi while opposing the privatisation, in a statement on Wednesday.

Kundi said the privatisation of institutions like PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills is actually a plan to grab valuable assets.

He said that the reputation of PIA was damaged by pilots’ degrees issue and the current fuel crisis is also part of a heinous conspiracy.

The PPP Information Secretary said hundreds of flights were cancelled due to non-supply of fuel and PIA has lost Rs 10 billion but there is no one to compensate it. Faisal Kundi said that guidance should be sought from the workers to revamp PIA.