LHC orders better class for PTI senator in jail

Lahore High Court (LHC) building. — APP/File

LAHORE: A Division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday directed the home department to provide a better class to the PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in jail.

Comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh, a two-member bench issued the directive by allowing a petition of the senator’s wife, Salma Ijaz.

Salma’s counsel Mehar Fayaz argued that Ijaz was an elderly person with a medical history. He said the senator was on judicial remand in several cases related to May 9 riots.

He told the court that the home department dismissed their application for provision of a better class to the senator without any valid reason though he was eligible for it and other facilities.

Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang opposed the petition saying the husband of the petitioner could not be provided with a better class in jail, as he faced several cases under terrorism charges.