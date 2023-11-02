Ceasefire in Kurram as clashes claimed several lives

An ambulance can be seen entering a turbulent area of KP. — AFP/File

PARACHINAR: The district administration on Wednesday succeeded in brokering a ceasefire between the members of the two tribes in Kurram tribal district as the clashes had claimed several lives.

The sources said that the officials of the district administration made efforts to broker a ceasefire and stop the bloodshed, which claimed many lives from both sides. About 500 people sustained injuries in the clashes that took place in various parts of Kurram district. The members of two tribes had been engaged in bloody clashes over the last one week. The officials had been making efforts to bring the situation under control. The conflict had disrupted routine life and communication systems. The education institutions and the bazaars remained closed. Many roads were also closed to traffic. The district administration finally managed to broker a ceasefire to stop the fighting that claimed precious lives.

Meanwhile, a press note issued in Peshawar said that over the past week, multiple jirgas were convened in Kurram district facilitated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and law-enforcement agencies.

It said that regional leaders, government officials, and law-enforcement personnel participated in the jirgas that made collaborative efforts, which led to an improvement in the situation.

The communique said the government was actively engaged in restoring normalcy to the region by reopening previously closed roads within the next one to two days, ensuring the delivery of essential supplies such as food and medicine.

It said a special land commission had been established to address land disputes in Kurram district. Despite the disruptive intentions of certain elements, the situation in Kurram was expected to improve.

However, the handout put the death toll at 25. Both parties have agreed to vacate bunkers, it added.

“The everyday lives of the local populace have been adversely affected by these acts of lawlessness, but the government is steadfast in its commitment to restore normalcy and ensure the wellbeing of the citizens,” the communique added.