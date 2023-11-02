Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in Dubai

Since becoming pontiff in 2013 the 86-year-old Francis has made the environment one of the main themes of his papacy. — AFP

ROME: Pope Francis on Wednesday said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks that will start in Dubai on November 30.

“I will go to Dubai. I think that I will leave on December 1 through the 3rd. I´ll spend three days there,” the pontiff told Italy´s Rai 1 television. It will mark the first time that a pope will attend a COP summit, since they began in 1995.

Since becoming pontiff in 2013 the 86-year-old Francis has made the environment one of the main themes of his papacy.

In early October, Francis published an update on his landmark thesis of the devastation of man-made climate change that he released eight years ago.

The new papal text, “Laudate Deum” (Praise to God) was a follow-up to the 2015 encyclical “Laudato Si” (“Praise Be To You”).