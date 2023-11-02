N Korea sends Russia artillery rounds for satellite advice: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korea has provided Russia with over one million artillery rounds to use in its war with Ukraine with Pyongyang appearing to receive advice on satellite technology in return, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday, citing Seoul´s spy agency.
Russia and North Korea, who are historic allies, are both under a raft of global sanctions -- Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, and Pyongyang for its testing of nuclear weapons. The countries´ leaders, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, held a summit in September in Russia´s far east, with the United States subsequently claiming Pyongyang had begun providing Moscow with weapons.
The South´s National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers at a closed-door parliamentary audit on Wednesday that North Korea had made at least 10 arms transfers to Russia since August.
“The NIS has learned that more than one million artillery rounds have been transferred,” lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum told reporters after the audit. “It´s analysed to be sufficient for around two months in the Russia-Ukraine war,” Yoo added.
In return, North Korea appeared to have received technical advice from Moscow on its bid to launch a military reconnaissance satellite, he said. After a failed second attempt in August, Pyongyang said it would carry out a third satellite launch in October -- but this has not materialised.
The lawmaker added that “while the October launch date has been postponed, final preparations such as inspections of the engine and launch device are in full swing.”
Since becoming pontiff in 2013 the 86-year-old Francis has made the environment one of the main themes of his papacy....
King Charles met war veteran Samweli Mburia at a Commonwealth cemetery. — AFP NAIROBI: King Charles III paid...
Minshull Street Crown Court building in Manchester. — WikipediaLONDON: A gang of men who plied young girls with...
The image shows a man holding a mobile phone with the Meta logo on its screen. — AFPBRUSSELS: The European Data...
The image shows cross-dressers being rounded up in Nigeria after the court verdict. — The GuardianKANO, Nigeria: A...
With temperatures in Paris reaching 104°F on June 26, tourists climbed into the fountains outside the Louvre Museum...