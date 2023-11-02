MCL: minister emphasises sports’ importance for journalists

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel. — APP/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel attended the Media Cricket League as the chief guest at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium and said that sports reinvigorate journalists’ commitment and enthusiasm in their professional pursuits.

Barrister Kakakhel said that sports maintained a healthy lifestyle through wholesome activities. He commended the initiative to organise sports events for journalists, acknowledging their profound impact on rejuvenating spirits and enabling journalists to fulfill their professional duties with renewed zeal.

Others present at the event included Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jabbar Shah, Director General Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Imran Khan, Director Public Relations Liaqat Amin, President Press Club Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik, and senior journalists M Riaz, Shamim Shahid, Shahabuddin and Anila Shaheen, along with officers from the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations.

Arshad Aziz Malik expressed gratitude to the minister for his support and encouragement to the players.Prior to the match, Kakakhel met the cricket team players, initiated the match by batting, and enjoyed the event on the field.

The Media Cricket League, an annual cricket event for Peshawar journalists, witnessed 16 diverse journalist teams competing this year, including the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations participating for the first time. Team Information Stellar, led by Riaz Ghafoor, faced off against the Peshawar Press Club team, captained by Zafar Khan.