‘All politicians must unite to get a date for polls’

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmad said on Wednesday that the conundrum of fixing dates for the general elections could not be solved yet as efforts were being made to delay the polls.

“The umpire will kick out both the players if a player tries to drag a rival teammate from leg to win the match. All the politicians must sit together to get a date for holding the general elections in the country,” he told reporters at his residence here.

The JUIF leader said that they did not believe in poll rigging and election contests with opponent politicians with their tied hands.

“All the political parties should be given a level playing field to contest the elections,” Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, adding that they were ready to compete with the opponents in the elections arena.

About the recent meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leaders with JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, he said that the PTI certain leaders should not get angered and the members of delegation should have explained as to what matters had been discussed there.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party was a part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led previous government but now it was trying to improve its image before going to the masses.

Commenting on the statement of Sheikh Rashid, the JUIF leader said that the 40-day chilla had not made him a new Sheikh Rashid but the old one was straightened.He said that it could have been extended to four months if he did not come on the ‘right path’.