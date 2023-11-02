UoP relaunches Seerat-un-Nabi Dept with free admissions

This image released on September 22, 2022, shows the University of Peshawar. — Facebook/University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR: With free admissions, the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Studies Department has been re-launched at the University of Peshawar after a seven-year hiatus, as it had been closed in the year 2016 due to insufficient enrollments.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali presided over the department’s inauguration, alongside religious scholars Mufti Ghulamur Rahman, Mufti Shahbuddin Popalzai, Maulana Mohammad Idrees, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mohammad Idrees, former provincial ministers, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Zahir Shah, and others.

Upon the vice-chancellor’s request, the governor not only introduced free admissions but also reduced fees by 30 percent for Arabic and Islamic Studies.Dr Idrees assured that the necessary faculty and resources for the department would be promptly provided.