Promotion of physical fitness along education stressed

Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi speaks during a public event in this picture released on October 14, 2023. — Facebook/Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Pakistan

Islamabad: Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi graced the Annual Sports Day of Islamabad Model College for Girls F-8/1 today, emphasizing the paramount importance of physical fitness in education. Minister Sindhi highlighted that physical well-being is integral to a student's holistic development and that it plays a crucial role in unlocking the full potential of the youth.

He said that physical fitness was just as important as any other part of education. He said that without physical fitness and health, the full potential of youth could not be reached. The minister said that he had ordered FDE to ensure that such sports events were organized in every school and college in federal capital on regular basis. He reiterated the importance of physical training (PT) classes.

The minister said that during his visits he observed that PT classes were not being fully utilized. He urged the principals of all educational institutions to ensure that PT classes were regularly held and were used to ensure fitness of all students. In her welcome address, Principal of the College, Prof. Aasiya Rafique Malik highlighted the importance of outdoor and physical games along with their studies.