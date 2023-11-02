OUP enters strategic partnership

The Oxford University Press' book stall at the KLF 2020. — Photo: Geo.tv

Islamabad: Oxford University Press (OUP), a global leader in publishing, announced a strategic partnership with Nutshell Communications, Pakistan's communications firm specialising in stakeholder engagement, corporate branding, leadership, and strategic communications.

In Pakistan, the education sector demands the utmost commitment, by all stakeholders, towards standardisation and comprehensive training to swiftly address the challenging circumstances and bring about positive change.

The agreement was officiated at the OUP headquarters by Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO Nutshell Group, and Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director OUP. Senior representatives from both organisations were present on the occasion. Arshad Saeed Hussain reiterated OUP's commitment to upholding the highest standards in education.

"OUP is committed to supporting academics through publications, educational materials, and training programs. We are excited about the launch of AQA Oxford, and our rigorous research methods and outreach demonstrate our dedication to advancing education and learning in Pakistan." He emphasized how Nutshell's Pakistan-focused perspective aligns seamlessly with its mission to promote excellence in research, scholarship, and education.