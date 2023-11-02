‘Integrate climate change into national security policies’

This photograph shows participants during pre-COP28 preparations on November 1, 2023. — Facebook/Thardeep Rural Development Programme

Islamabad: The Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC), with the support from United States Institute of Peace (USIP) and the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Pakistan, hosted a roundtable discussion as part of its pre-COP28 preparations on the interplay between climate change and security.

Titled "The Arc of vulnerability: climate-security nexus," the event brought together experts, academics, civil society actors and stakeholders to explore the complex and multifaceted issues surrounding the nexus. The roundtable delved into various dimensions of vulnerability ranging from mountainous regions to coastal communities with a focus on representing the subnational perspective.

Aisha Khan, Chief Executive, CSCCC, reiterated the need for sustained engagement with diverse stakeholders for an interdisciplinary and integrated approach in policy planning.

Amir Khan Goraya, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP, in his keynote speech highlighted that the devastating floods in 2022 served as stark reminders of the nation's vulnerability to climate change, prompting a growing awareness among the population. However, bridging the gap between awareness and effective action remains a challenge that needs focused attention. He encouraged civil society organistions (CSOs) to play a crucial role in advocacy, raising awareness, working with the government, and building community resilience, he observed.

Experts at the roundtable highlighted the multidimensional nature of the climate-security nexus, stressing that climate change is not only a traditional security threat but also poses economic and social challenges. Competition for resources, particularly water, was identified as a significant security concern and the need to connect the dots between security and climate was emphasised.

The discussion moved towards necessary reforms, including the integration of climate change into national security policies. The roundtable highlighted the importance of developing a coherent approach to climate change at both the vertical and horizontal levels of governance. Institutional reforms, collaborative efforts across government departments and mainstreaming climate change into various sectors were seen as vital steps in addressing climate change effectively.

The participants pinpointed the need for accountability, ownership and the enforcement of climate-related legislation. They called for greater collaboration between government and development sectors, with a focus on aligning projects with climate resilience and sustainability. Climate change was viewed as a development issue, and it was suggested that policies and legislation should reflect this perspective.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of accurate data collection, better data sharing, and enhanced sensitisation of communities. It was noted that sensitisation should extend beyond awareness to create a degree of readiness and preparedness in the face of climate-related challenges. The roundtable was concluded by Nadeem Riyaz, President Institute of Regional Studies with a call for strengthening accountability and transparency mechanisms in climate governance with an emphasis on addressing climate change not only as a global challenge but also a local and community-level concern.