Prisoner dies in hospital

LAHORE:A 25-year-old inmate at Camp Jail, Shadman, died under suspicious circumstances. On the day of the incident, condition of inmate, identified as Shehryar, deteriorated. He was shifted to hospital where he could not survive. His body was moved to morgue.
Murder suspect arrested
Lahore police with the assistance of PSCA arrested a criminal who was involved in eight murder incidents and four cases of terrorism. The accused identified as Sanaullah had murdered four people, including his mother-in-law in 2018. Additionally, he was responsible for four more killings within the jurisdiction of Durgai police station in 2020 and 2021.
Six POs held
Sundar Investigation police arrested six proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes, including murder. The accused were identified as Iqbal, Ashfaq, Owais, Zubair, Babar and Khalid. The accused had a bitter argument with the victim Usman and Falak Sher over the installation of electric wire, on which the accused opened fire and killed Usman and injured Falak Sher.
Drug pushers among eight arrested
Police arrested eight criminals, including drug pushers and recovered drugs and weapons from them. Guldasht Town Chowki police arrested two bike thieves Mahfooz and Akbar and recovered six bikes and two pistols from their possession. Badami Bagh Investigation police arrested two snatchers Adeel and Hussain and recovered illegal arms from their possession. Iqbal Town Division police arrested three drug pushers Faisal, Nabeel and Ahsan and recovered 4kg charas from their possession. Akbari Gate police arrested a drug pusher Aurangzeb and recovered 1.520kg charas from his possession.
