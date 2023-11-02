Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup rout will give ‘motivation’ against India

Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama is his team's leading scorer at the World Cup. — AFP

MUMBAI: Sri Lanka’s crushing defeat to India in the Asia Cup final will add to the team’s “motivation” in their key World Cup clash against the hosts, coach Chris Silverwood said Wednesday.

Sri Lanka meet an unbeaten India in Mumbai on Thursday after the two teams clashed in the regional tournament in September when the island nation folded for just 50 in a 10-wicket hammering.

The Sri Lankans come into the contest with just two wins in six matches and a previous loss to Afghanistan. India have lived-up to their billing of tournament favourites with six wins in as many games and their latest thrashing of defending champions England.

“I’d rather hope that the defeat in the Asia Cup would give more motivation to the boys to come out and obviously fight tomorrow, show plenty of spirit and get stuck in to the Indian side,” Silverwood told reporters.

“They’re a very good side, we know that, we’ve seen them play some superb cricket this tournament so far. But I think it’s a good opportunity for our boys to show what they’re made of as well.”

Sri Lanka, who won the World Cup in 1996, return to the scene of the 2011 final when M.S. Dhoni’s India beat them at the Wankhede Stadium to lift the trophy.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

India vs Sri Lanka

1:30 pm

PST