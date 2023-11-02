Rawalpindi, Peshawar record wins in Pakistan Cup

Representational image. —x/toisports

LAHORE: Lahore Whites, Multan, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi emerged victorious in their respective matches during the low-scoring first round of the Pakistan Cup Cricket Tournament here on Wednesday.

At Pindi stadium, Lahore Whites defeated Lahore Blues by 67 runs. Lahore Whites batted first and scored 199 for eight wickets in 45 overs. Kamran Afzal (45) and Tayyab Tahir (42) were the key contributors. In response, Lahore Blues were bowled out for 132 in 27 overs. Ahmed Daniyal took five wickets for 33 runs.

At Mirpur Cricket Stadium Peshawar defeated Karachi Whites by 7 wickets. Karachi Whites were bowled out for 205 in 43.4 overs. Danish Aziz scored 53 and Shaan Masood contributed 42. Muhammad Ilyas took four wickets. In reply, Peshawar chased down the target with three wickets in hand. Zain Khan (56) Adil Amin (57) and a 50 not out by Nabi Gul steered Peshawar to victory.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi, Multan defeated Faisalabad by 4 wickets. Faisalabad batting first scored 214 for 8 in 42 overs. Faheem Ashraf scored 60, and Muhammad Saleem contributed 53 runs. Multan successfully chased the target in 39.2 overs with Sharjeel Khan scoring a century, making 100 runs off just 69 balls with 12 fours and 6 sixes

Whereas, at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi overcame FATA by 16 runs. Batting first, Rawalpindi scored 170 all out in 42.4 overs. Timur Khan was the top scorer with 27 runs. FATA, in response, was bowled out for 154 runs. Wicketkeeper Umair Masood took five catches. Kashif Ali and Jehandad Khan took three wickets each.