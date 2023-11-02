Pakistan bag nine golds on 1st day of Asian taekwondo

Pakistan taekwondo players won nine gold medals on the opening day (Wednesday) of the 5th Asian Khyrougi and Poomsae Championship that started here at the Liaquat Gymnasium. — x/nawazgohar1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan taekwondo players, who failed to make their mark in the Asian Games, won nine gold medals on the opening day (Wednesday) of the 5th Asian Khyrougi and Poomsae Championship that started here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

Zaheer and Anis won gold for Pakistan in the mixed event. In Under-30 men’s event, Qadeer, Waheed and Hasan grabbed gold. In men’s over 30 category, Hussain, Mumtaz and Ali annexed gold.

In men’s Under-40 category, Pakistan’s Shahbaz Ahmed earned gold followed by Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Ali Abbas who finished with silver. Meanwhile, Ashmin Raut (Nepal) won gold in the women’s Under-30 individual event while Naila won gold for Pakistan in the Under-30 individual category.