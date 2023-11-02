Pakistan bag nine golds on 1st day of Asian taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan taekwondo players, who failed to make their mark in the Asian Games, won nine gold medals on the opening day (Wednesday) of the 5th Asian Khyrougi and Poomsae Championship that started here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.
Zaheer and Anis won gold for Pakistan in the mixed event. In Under-30 men’s event, Qadeer, Waheed and Hasan grabbed gold. In men’s over 30 category, Hussain, Mumtaz and Ali annexed gold.
In men’s Under-40 category, Pakistan’s Shahbaz Ahmed earned gold followed by Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Ali Abbas who finished with silver. Meanwhile, Ashmin Raut (Nepal) won gold in the women’s Under-30 individual event while Naila won gold for Pakistan in the Under-30 individual category.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell will miss Saturday's game against England in Ahmedabad. — AFP AHMEDABAD: Australian...
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan leads his team off the field following defeat to Pakistan in the World Cup on...
Fireworks are seen at the end of the World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand at Dharamsala on October 28....
Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama is his team's leading scorer at the World Cup. — AFPMUMBAI: Sri Lanka’s...
A life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar has been uneviled at the India great's Wankhede Stadium home ground in Mumbai....
Pakistan U19s head coach Shahid Anwar talking to the media. — x/TheRealPCBMediaLAHORE: Sri Lanka U19 ended their...