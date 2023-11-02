SPSC, education dept put on notice on plea against appointments of 818 principals

The Sindh High Court (SHC) building in Karachi. — Facebook/The High Court of Sindh, Karachi

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), education department and others on a petition against appointments of 818 headmasters and headmistresses recommended by the SPSC.

Petitioner Sajid Moosa and others had submitted in the petition that they appeared in tests and interviews for the post of headmasters and headmistresses conducted by the SPSC and declared unsuccessful despite being toppers in their respective districts whereas the candidates who had secured lesser marks had been declared toppers in the recommendations.

They submitted that the process of the SPSC was full of flaws and it malafidely deferred the cases of regularisation by not assigning their suitability and eligibility in terms of qualification, experience and performance evaluation reports.

They submitted that in order to justify its pick-and-choose policy, the SPSC had intentionally recommended its blue-eyed candidates and deferred cases of some of the most suitable candidates, including the petitioners. The SHC was told that the SPSC had misused its authority.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the SPSC had committed serious discrepancies in the interview process as some of the recommended candidates either lacked qualification or eligibility in terms of experience, domicile and performance evaluation reports, therefore, the entire exercise could be brushed aside by the court under the writ jurisdiction.

He submitted that the high court had earlier ordered the SPSC to check eligibility and suitability of candidates, which included experience, qualification and prescribed age and antecedent, but all such exercise was carried out in wrong direction depriving the petitioners from their lawful profession.

The SHC was requested to declare the impugned press release issued by the SPSC with regard to recommendations of headmasters and headmistresses in several districts of the province as illegal and in violation of the high court orders. The petitioners also sought a direction for the SPSC to re-conduct the process of scrutiny of petitioners and recommend them for regularisation in light of the high court orders.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi subject to maintainability of the petition issued pre-admission notices to the SPSC, education department as well as Sindh advocate general and called their comments on November 16.

It is pertinent to mention that the SHC had earlier ordered that working papers of all petitioners be sent to the SPSC to determine the eligibility of incumbent headmasters and headmistresses for regularisation as per the rules and policy.