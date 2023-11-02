PTI tells ECP it’s not being allowed to start electioneering

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters can be seen in this picture with a child raising the flag of PTI in this image released on April 25, 2023. — Facebook/Imran Khan

The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a letter to the provincial election commissioner has said PTI leaders and workers are being targeted, harassed, and booked in false cases by police.

The party leaders and workers are not being allowed to hold rallies and conduct election campaigns even during the local bodies by-elections, says the letter.

The party has stated that recently 26 FIRs were registered under Section 188 of the PPC against its workers and office- bearers in different districts of province, and the FIRs were cancelled by the judicial magistrates, but still workers who were arrested in the FIRs were illegally detained.

It believes that free and fair elections are its fundamental and democratic right, but it is being restrained from staging election rallies. However, other parties are being supported for their political activities, which is unfair, unjust and discriminatory, it says.

The PTI has demanded a level playing field with other parties and equal treatment. The Election Commission of Pakistan is constitutional body, which is the authority to implement the election law, conduct free and fair elections and take action against those who are harassing PTI and their workers. “We expect that the ECP will play its constitutional role as promised in meeting with PTI delegation on October 23, 2023.”

The letter further states that even shopkeepers and vendors who are selling the political party’s flags, badges and scarves are being harassed and threatened not to sell them, but on the contrary, other parties have full liberty to run election campaigns, hold jalsas and meetings.

On 12 November 2023, the Karachi PTI has announced a rally and it has also moved an application to the relevant authorities, but it has fears that barriers and obstacles will be created by the administration, says the letter.