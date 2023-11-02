 
For the people

By News Desk
November 02, 2023

This refers to the article ‘Levelling the field’ (Oct 30) by Khalid Bhatti. Following the movements of the gentleman who has recently returned, one feels the dire need for a level-playing field, especially for the public at large. Seeing how the leaders of various political parties live in luxury – hiring aircraft for self, family and friends, like we hire auto rickshaws – we know that all of them are already rolling.

It is the people who desperately need some relief just to survive, and not the fat-bellied leaders who are given relief even from prisons to enjoy extended holidays abroad. What a shame.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi

